UT Tyler releases “Return to Normal” guidelines

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The University of Texas at Tyler has released a 24-page procedural guide for students and faculty returning to classes. The Fall 2020 semester is scheduled to begin Monday, August 24.
Face coverings will be required in public settings, university buildings, and outdoors in some settings that don’t allow adequate social distancing.
The guide features space guidelines based on CDC physical distancing, signs noting spaces that require PPE, campus cleaning regimens, and changes to foodservice.
The first 4 weeks of school, no locker room entry, and the “dungeon” and athletic training rooms will be closed.
To view the complete guide click here.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.