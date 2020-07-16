Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! We’ve got another cloudy start this Thursday morning but cloud cover will clear out later in the afternoon. Hot and humid once again in East Texas today as highs climb back into the middle 90s and heat index values making it feel well over 100 degrees, so a Heat Advisory is once again in effect until 7 PM this evening. More hot and humid conditions for our Friday but there will be a slight chance for a stray shower or two during the afternoon and early evening hours. Skies will trend drier over the weekend although a shower or two cannot be ruled out for extreme Deep East Texas, mainly on Saturday. Scattered rain chances return for the first half of next week along a sea breeze, meaning the further south you live in East Texas, the better shot of you catching a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon!