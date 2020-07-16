Multiple agencies working to contain wildfires across the Tx Panhandle

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple agencies are working to contain wildfires across the Texas Panhandle.
Several fire department crews have been deployed to the Texas Panhandle to assist with recent wildfires as part of the Texas Interstate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS).
Resources from Amarillo, Frisco, McKinney, Paris, Allen, San Angelo and Dallas are working to contain the fires.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the Blue Creek Fire in Moore County is 4,355 acres and 80 percent contained.
Crews are working in a unified command with the National Park Service.
The Lightning West Fire in Hutchinson County is 6,510 acres and 90 percent contained.
The Oxbow Fire in Hall County is 2,000 acres and 100 percent contained.
The Campbell Road Fire in Roberts County is 3,100 ares and 100 percent contained.
