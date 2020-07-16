Marshall police arrest 6th suspect in ‘planned fight’ that resulted in shooting death

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Officers with the Marshall Police Department have arrested a sixth suspect Wednesday in connection to a “planned fight” at Bella Wyatt Park that resulted in the shooting death of Demarcus Sheppard.
The arrest affidavit for one of the other suspects identified Jaquavious Robinson as the shooter in the incident.
Robinson, 17, is still being held in the Harrison County Jail on a felony riot participation charge. No bond amount had been set as of 1:32 p.m. Thursday.
Sheppard died as a result of his injuries on June 23.
“The Marshall Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the events that night come forward and provide information to the investigating detectives,” a press release stated. “They can also provide information anonymously to Marshall/Harrison Crimestoppers at 903-935-9965. The P3 app is also an anonymous platform to submit tips.”
Police previously arrested Christopher Lamar Brown, 24, Jacarrion De’Juan Green, 18, Javaon Henry Van, 21, and John Henry Van, 21, III, and Kristiohger Anthony Johnson, all of Marshall.
According to Johnson’s probable cause affidavit, police responded to the shooting at 8:24 p.m. on June 15. When they arrived, several vehicles and people left the park quickly. Officers found Sheppard in the park lying face down on the grass by the basketball court with a gunshot wound to the neck.
According to the affidavit, an investigation determined there were several people shooting at each other in the park, and Sheppard was shot by one of the people participating in the shooting. Police also learned two homes had been struck by bullets.
The affidavit states Johnson was one of several who met at a home on Forest Terrace. The witness said everyone at the home showed a gun and took it with them to the park to fight. The affidavit states Johnson is a brother of Javaon Van and John Van and a member of the “ATM” gang.
The three brothers were among several people identified on police body camera footage. The video shows them beside Sheppard.
