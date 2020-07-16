Marshall police arrest man after gunshots into house on Compress St.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police have taken into custody a man who is accused of a June 23 shooting.
Police say that at 5:17 p.m. on that day, 911 operators received a call from someone on Compress Street in Marshall. The caller said that someone was outside, shooting into the house. Police did not say whether anyone was injured in the shooting.
Deputies identified the suspected shooter and got an arrest warrant for Kevin Noyola. He was taken into custody by police for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was also arrested for an outstanding parole warrant.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.