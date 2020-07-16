2020 Kyle Keller basketball camps canceled

From SFA Men’s Basketball Coach Kyle Keller
Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and after consulting with SFA athletics medical staff as well as university officials, the Kyle Keller Basketball Camps originally scheduled from July 27-30 and August 3-6, 2020, have been canceled.
The decision to cancel the 2020 camps was made with the health and safety of staff and campers in mind.
“Camp is always a special time for our players, coaches, and staff,” commented SFA head men’s basketball coach Kyle Keller. “We always look forward to hosting camps because of the interaction that it allows our team to have with the community. In 2021, we will be back and better than ever!”
All individuals and groups who registered for a 2020 camp session may receive a refund or may hold their registration fee for the 2021 camps. The process of sending out refunds or holding registration fees for the 2021 camp sessions will begin this week. All questions regarding this process may be directed to Chris Keith (keithcr@sfasu.edu) who will also provide any additional information campers require.
“Hopefully things will begin to get back to normal and we can see you at our home games this season as our team defends its Southland Conference Championship,” Keller continued. “Look for our schedule to be released in the near future. We wish all of our campers the best of luck in school this year and hope you all stay safe.”
