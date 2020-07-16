A job ‘well’ done: Mineola firefighters rescue Corgi

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - After a dog found himself in a bit of a tight spot Thursday morning, a group of Mineola firefighters managed to rescue him from a well.
According to a post on the City of Mineola Fire Marshal/Emergency Management Facebook page, the “well”-fed corgi fell into a well that was just wide enough for him to fit into and got stuck.
“We were able to place a rope around his front legs and his back and retrieve him,” the Facebook post stated. “Wasn’t as easy as it sounds. Our day has been made.”
After the rescue, the firefighters posed with the corgi for an “after” photo.
