East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… More heat expected…but it is July, so this shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. At this time, NO HEAT ADVISORIES are in effect for East Texas for our Friday. Humidity values should be low enough that Heat Index number should remain below 105 during the day. Highs over the next many days should remain in the mid-90s with Heat Index Values between 100 and 104 during the heat of the day…if not a few degrees warmer in a few locations. We all need to slow it down while outside during the heat of the day and remember to hydrate ourselves. Low temperatures should remain in the middle to upper 70s as well. Very slight rain chances over southern counties on Friday, then again for most of next week. Hopefully we will see a few showers move a bit farther north, but at this time, it appears the sea to land breeze will push a few showers over southern areas. Stay Cool, East Texas.