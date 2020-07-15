Willie Mims congratulates elected Precinct 1 Constable, announces run for commissioner

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Wednesday Willie Mims expressed his congratulations to runoff opponent Curtis Traylor-Harris for the win of Precinct 1 Constable of Smith County.
The other contender for the position, previous Precinct 1 Constable Bobby Garmon, said in a lawsuit that Willie Mims should not appear on the ballot. The validity of signatures on Mims’ petition for candidacy was called into question.
Mims said “my appeal to Garmon’s Appellate Court decision about the Precinct 1 Constable race is still alive and pending in the Texas Supreme Court”.
Today Mims announced his candidacy for the office of Precinct 4 Commissioner, “pending a decision and outcome from the Texas Supreme Court”.
