WEBXTRA: Valdez defeats incumbent for top law enforcement seat in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Price lost his reelection bid Tuesday to John Wayne Valdez in the Republican Primary Runoff election.
Since there is no democratic contender, Valdez will become sheriff in 2021, unless Price chooses to leave office before the end of the year.
“The people of Rusk County bought into what we had to offer and believed that I have the leadership skills to bring the county to the next level,” Valdez said. “And I’m very proud to say that I’m now their representative for law enforcement in Rusk County.”
Valdez said he started in law enforcement in 1985 doing undercover work in the Houston area. He started working in East Texas law enforcement in 1989. He said he has done everything but serve as a sheriff or police chief.
“I can cross one off that list,” Valdez said.
Valdez won with 54 percent of the votes. Price had 46 percent.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.