WEBXTRA: Jackson wins bid to replace outgoing 114th District Court judge

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Austin Reeve Jackson will replace retiring Judge Christi Kennedy in the 114th District Court. Jackson received 55 percent of the vote, while his Republican contender Jarad Kent received 45 percent.
There are no democratic candidates running for the position.
“There’s a budget issue that I think we need to address,” Jackson said. “And as part of that, I have pledged to take no more than the minimum salary, which will include cutting my own salary by $10,000 on day one.”
Jackson also said there are programs he’ll be looking at to help expedite criminal cases and move them through the courts faster.
”I also think we need to start talking about how we handle our mental health folks,” he said. “Our jail right now is our biggest treatment center for mental health issues.”
Jackson grew up in Lindale and moved home more than a decade ago to open his own law firm. He is board certified in criminal trial and criminal appellate law. Kennedy has served as the 114th District Court Judge since 2009.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.