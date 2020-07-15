Search continues for missing East Texas woman

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The search continues for clues into the disappearance of an East Texas mother of 3.
On June 18th, a missing persons report was made to the Harrison county sheriff's office concerning 36 year old 'Jamie Harper' of Harleton.
Missing posters have been placed at numerous locations around Harleton.
Almost 4 weeks ago, Harper got into her car, left her home, and vanished.
"My daughter Jamie Harper was last seen coming off of Baker road in Harleton, headed to the intersection of 154 and 2208," said Jamie's mother Renee Braudaway.
That is as much as anyone knows about where she went.
Investigators have information that Harper's cell-phone was turned off. She made no calls to friends or family.
Harper was driving a white 2007 Volvo hatchback, which has also disappeared.
Harrison county has two full-time investigators working the case daily, and have incorporated two other neighboring counties in the search.
"We don't know if she turned left of right or went straight. But this was the last time she was seen," Renee says.
Harper, who is a mother of 3, is 5-foot 3-inches tall weighing 100 pounds.
In a small town where practically everyone knows everyone, her disappearance is unsettling.
The disappearance leaves Harpers’ family desperate for some answer of where she went, and pleading for someone, somewhere, to give that answer.
"If you know anything, anything, just please get in touch with Harrison county," says Renee.
Authorities say Jamie Harper has three distinctive heart tattoos on her neck, and a butterfly tattoo on her stomach.
Anyone with leads on the car she was driving, a white 2007 Volvo hatchback, is asked to call the Harrison county sheriff’s office.
