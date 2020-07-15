No long term deal for Dak Prescott

Dak and the Cowboys will not be able to get a new deal down until the start of the 2021 offseason. The Cowboys could offer Dak another franchise tag which would go up to over $37 million next year. With a good year Prescott will expect more than that on a yearly basis. The sticking point would be and has been how long will his contract be. Both sides seem to want to work together, the hold up has appeared to be for how long. Now throw in the massive deal Mahomes got and Prescott could be bringing home a nice pay day next year if he performs well this year.