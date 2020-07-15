New ‘Amy’s Tree’ in Wills Point to be planted in Bruce Park

WILLS POINT, Texas (KLTV) - Decades after a cedar tree was planted in memory of a teenager who died of cystic fibrosis, a new one will be planted in her honor.
At a city council meeting Tuesday, a group of private citizens were approached by the local historical society who offered to allow a new tree be planted at Bruce Park.
Amy Louise Harris, 18, was a graduate of Wills Point High School. Days after her graduation, she found out she would need a double lung transplant to survive. Residents in her hometown of Wills Point raised around $300,000 to help pay for the transplant, but the organs did not become available soon enough to save her life.
She succumbed to complications from the cystic fibrosis with which she had been born while waiting for a donor in a Dallas hospital.
Amy’s life was memorialized in the small Van Zandt County town by the planting of a cedar tree and the placement of a small, heart-shaped granite marker with her name and dates of birth on it.
For nearly 30 years, the tree has grown in that spot, near the intersection of Highway 80 and FM 47. It is a very large tree now, and recently someone noticed it looked as if the top of the tree was sick or had been damaged by weather. When some locals wanted to check on the tree, it was rediscovered that it had been planted on TxDOT land, not the City of Will’s Point’s land, and may have to be relocated.
The historical society spoke with Harris’ father from his hospital bed and he gave full approval.
The marker will be moved and a new tree will be planted at a later announced time.
