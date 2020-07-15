Murder suspect accused of killing Chapel Hill student indicted by Grand Jury

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man who was arrested for allegedly killing a Chapel Hill student over a bag of weed has been indicted by a Grand Jury and has a court appearance today.
John Edward Sparks is being held in the Smith County jail on a first-degree felony murder charge. His bond amount has been set at $1 million. The Grand Jury returned a true bill this week, meaning they believe there is sufficient evidence to indicate that a trial should take place. The trial date has not been set. He will be in court Wednesday, July 15, at 3 p.m.
According to the arrest warrant obtained by a Smith County Sheriff’s Office detective, the Smith County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call about deadly conduct at a home in the 4800 block of Holiday Hills Road at about 3:16 a.m. on April 2.
The SCSO deputy who arrived at the scene first told the detective that he found a white male, who as later identified as Collier, lying next to the front driver’s side of a white SUV parked at the address on Holiday Hills Road. Collier had what appeared to be two gunshot wounds to his left bicep and neck area, the warrant stated.
