Man missing from Panola County Boy Scout Camp

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Panola County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to watch for a man who has been reported missing.
A statement from the sheriff’s office said on Wednesday, July 15, at approximately 2 p.m., the Panola County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a camp staff member who was not accounted for at the Camp Pirtle Boy Scout Camp on FM 1970 in the Gary area.
When they arrived, the deputies were told that Robert Maxim Mayfield, 26, of Tyler, had not been seen since approximately 2 a.m.
Mayfield was last seen wearing gray shorts, either a blue or gray t-shirt, black framed glasses, and unknown shoes. His belongings appeared to be packed in order to leave, but were left in his tent.
He takes prescription medications and deputies found that he took all of his medications with him. He does not have a vehicle and has not contacted any family or friends that the sheriff’s office is aware of at this time.
Camp staff had searched the camp grounds for several hours prior to notifying authorities. If anyone traveling the area during this time frame observed or gave a ride to someone matching this description, please contact the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at 903-693-0333.
