East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Over the next few days, we are looking for temperatures to remain hot, however, relative humidity values are going to remain lower than they were several days ago. With that said, Temperature-Humidity values should remain below 110 degrees, so no Excessive Heat issues, but should remain near 105 degrees in many locations, so Heat Advisories will remain in effect for central/eastern counties through Thursday. Please continue to remain alert to how your body feels if/when you are outdoors. As far as temperatures are concerned, we should see middle 90s for high temperatures and lows should remain in the middle 70s. Rain chances will exist for the southern sections of East Texas late on Friday, but most over northern areas will remain dry. Next rain chances will start early next week, but should remain over southern areas. Have a great day!