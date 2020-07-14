Woman injured after reported pedestrian crash in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman was injured following a reported pedestrian crash early Tuesday morning in Tyler.
Police responded to the incident in the 3100 block of West Gentry Parkway shortly before 1 a.m.
Crews temporarily blocked traffic to one westbound lane while EMS officials treated the woman.
She was eventually placed on a stretcher and taken to a hospital by an ambulance.
We are working to learn the extent of her injuries and if any charges will be issued to the driver involved.
An investigation into the crash is underway.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.