WEBXTRA: Piney Woods Regional Advisory Council representative discusses hospital capacity

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With the recent resurgence of the COVID-19 virus, hospital capacity is a hot topic these days. Along those lines, East Texas News talked to a spokeswoman for the Piney Woods Regional Advisory Council Tuesday.
KLTV’s Victoria Lara spoke to Beth Powell about what she does as an employee of the Piney Woods Regional Advisory Council. Powell also talked about what counties are served by the organization and how they have been work with hospitals and EMS providers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
We’ll have more on this story later.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.