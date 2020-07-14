UT Tyler survey finds Biden leads Trump ahead of election, Texans more receptive to health recommendations

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new survey done by UT Tyler’s Center for Opinion Research shows how Texans are feeling about the pandemic and the November election.
“In a word, unprecedented,” UT Tyler assistant professor of political science Dr. Kenneth Bryant Jr. said.
That’s how he describes the findings of the new survey showing former Vice President Joe Biden leading president trump 46 percent to 41 percent in Texas. that’s not within the margin of error. He says this could be due to a number of things such as a changing demographic in Texas.
“In 2016, Donald Trump was able to win the presidency partially because he was able to win white women voters in the suburbs. What we’re seeing in the data in the last few months, that these voters are more receptive to Joe Biden,” Bryant said.
Bryant says a likely reason Trump is trailing Biden in the survey could be due to his handling of the pandemic. But when it comes to how receptive Texans are being to health recommendations, Bryant says most Texans are listening. According to the survey, 14 percent more residents have worn a mask in the last week.
“Folks have decided that, look, people are dying and our hospital beds are reaching capacity, if not over-capacity. We can see it with our eyes so we’re gonna take the recommendations seriously,” Bryant said.
When it comes time to vote, they survey finds only 14% of Texans indicated they would request an absentee ballot, which could be due in part to the U.S. Supreme Court decision not to allow voters to request an absentee ballot because of fear of the virus.
“These numbers may change. People may grow more uncomfortable. Right now, though, they’re saying they’re comfortable showing up, participating in the runoff election today and showing up to vote. So we’ll see what happens in the upcoming months to see if those numbers shift,” Bryant said.
Dr. Bryant says many pollsters made adjustments after state polling in 2016 underestimated president Trump’s support from key voting groups in crucial electoral college states.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.