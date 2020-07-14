Piney Woods RAC works to supply local hospitals

According to the Piney Woods RAC, they’ve been tracking the increasing case numbers in the region and doing what they can to help hospitals prepare. Powell explains that a big request they’re working to fill, involves more nurses -- “one of the things the state has done for us is given us the opportunity to have some nurses here in the region. So we’re working with hospitals all over to try to place nurses strategically in order to be able to support what needs to happen as those numbers increase.”