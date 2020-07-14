Panola Co. Sheriff: Man found dead, woman found incoherent inside home

“On Monday afternoon at approximately 2:56 pm, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a local pastor advising that he and another church staff member had gone to check on a member of their church, who they have not been able to make contact with for a couple of days. The caller reported that once at the residence, they got no response at the door, but when looking through a window, noticed some items in the living room that were knocked over and out of place. Upon arrival, deputies made entry into the residence where they found the female victim laying on the living room floor, conscious, but incoherent. Also discovered in a bedroom was a male subject who was deceased. The initial investigation reveals that the male subject was a caretaker for the elderly female victim. It appeared the deceased individual had been deceased for several days, and the female victim was unable to call for help. It appears the female victim had possibly been crawling through the house, overturning some small furniture items in the process. She was transported by EMS for medical treatment, and at last check was in stable condition. Justice of the Peace Mary Sue Kiper responded to the scene. The deceased male subject was transported by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home for autopsy. The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time pending confirmed identification and family notification”