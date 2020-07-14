Ongoing coverage of July runoff elections

Check here for election updates:
Early voting totals in Wood County show Kelly Cole (2,096 votes) doubling up incumbent Sheriff Thomas Castloo (998 votes).
With early voting totals in, Van Zandt County Sheriff Dale Corbett (1,484 votes) trails his challenger, Steve Hendrix (1,626 votes).
The candidates for Rusk County sheriff are in a tight race as the incumbent Jeff Price (1,538) holds a close lead over Johnwayne Valdez (1,538).
For the vacant sheriff’s office seat in Houston County, Randy Hargrove leads Ryan Martin with 931 votes to 675.
7:07 p.m.
Early voting totals are already in for Smith County. Austin Reeve Jackson has 4,138 votes (55 percent) to Jarad Kent’s 3,330 (45 percent) for the 114th judicial district seat.
The following East Texas races are on the ballot:
US Senator (Democrat)
- Mary “MJ” Hegar
- Royce West
State Representative District 2 (Republican)
- Dan Flynn (I)
- Bryan Slaton
Angelina County Constable Pct. 2 (Republican)
- Trae Trevathan (I)
- Danny Anders
Cherokee County Sheriff (Republican)
- Brent Dickson
- Eric Long
Cherokee County Tax Assesser-Collector (Republican)
- Shonda McCutcheon Potter
- Dana Nolley Chancey
Henderson County Commissioner Pct. 1 (Republican)
- Wendy Kinabrew Spivey
- Keith Pryor
Henderson County Commissioner Pct. 4 (Republican)
- Mark Richardson
- Kelly Harris
Houston County Sheriff (Republican)
- Randy Hargrove
- Ryan Martin
Houston County Commissioner Pct. 3 (Republican)
- Gene Stokes
- Jimmy McMillan
Polk County Sheriff (Republican)
Byron Lyons
Mike Nettles
Polk County Commissioner Pct. 1 (Republican)
- Bob Willis
- Guylene Rogers Robertson
Rusk County Sheriff (Republican)
- Jeff Price (I)
- Johnwayne Valdez
Rusk County Commissioner Pct. 1 (Republican)
- Randy Gaut
- Shannon Thompson
Rusk County Constable Pct. 1 (Republican)
- Richard Stanley
- Michael D. Smith
Shelby County Sheriff (Republican)
- Kevin W. Windham
- Newton Johnson Jr.
Shelby County Commissioner Pct. 3 (Republican)
- Stevie Smith
- David Cheatwood
Shelby County Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 (Republican)
- Melba Rodgers
- Darrell Alford
District Judge, 114th (Republican)
- Austin Reeve Jackson
- Jarad Kent
Smith County Commissioner, Pct. 1 (Republican)
- Neal J. Franklin
- Pam Frederick
Smith County Constable, Pct. 4 (Republican)
- Josh Joplin (I)
- Curtis Wulf
Tyler County Commissioner Pct. 1 (Republican)
- Joe Blacksher
- Kent Gore
Titus County Commissioner Pct. 1 (Republican)
- Jeffrey Parchman
- Denise Harper Reichert
Upshur County Commissioner Pct. 3 (Republican)
- Kent M. Abernathy
- Michael L. Ashley
Upshur County Constable Pct. 4 (Republican)
David S. Thompson
Larry Sewell (I)
- Van Zandt County Sheriff (Republican)
- Dale Corbett (I)
- Steve Hendrix
- Van Zandt County Commmissioner Pct. 1 (Republican)
- Brandon Brown (I)
- Chad L. Laprade
Wood County Sheriff (Republican)
- Kelly W. Cole
- Tom Castloo (I)
Wood County Commissioner Pct. 1 (Republican)
- Virgil Junior Holland (I)
- Keith Gilbreath
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.