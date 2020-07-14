Marion County among 15 East Texas counties awarded for ‘proactive’ historical preservation

JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - If you’ve been in East Texas for any length of time, you’ve likely heard about Jefferson’s historic houses, riverboats... and ghosts. It’s all part of the allure the historic city offers to guests, whether they’re looking for a good scare or an old-fashioned soda at the city’s general store.
Marion County is among 15 East Texas counties who received a Distinguished Service Award from the Texas Historical Commission (THC) for demonstrating “proactive, cooperative, and service-oriented activity” that leaves “positive impressions with citizens and visitors while promoting history and preservation,” according to the THC website.
KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum took a tour of Jefferson with Board Chairman of the Marion County Historical Commission Mitchell Whitington.
