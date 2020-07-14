Longview ISD releases results of survey regarding 2020-21 school year

By Alex Leroux and Jeff Wright | July 14, 2020 at 1:38 PM CDT - Updated July 14 at 1:38 PM

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Independent School District is keeping families and staff informed regarding how it’s planning for the upcoming school year.

Board members recently received results of a survey last week about different calendar options and start dates for the 2020-21 school year, including one suggested by the Texas Education Agency.

The results of the survey indicated that more than half of respondents preferred not to make any changes to the original district calendar that was approved on March 18.

