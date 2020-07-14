Henderson County officials seeking 2 wanted in connection with Brownsboro-area death

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two fugitives wanted in connection with the death of a Brownsboro-area man over the weekend.
According to the sheriff’s office, Joseph Luna and Lacy Wilkerson are both currently wanted for the alleged manslaughter of a man in the Brownsboro area this past weekend.
The sheriff’s office said they are believed to have left the area. If you have any information on their location please call the Sheriff’s Office at 903-675-5128 or call Henderson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-545-TIPS.
Sheriff Botie HIllhouse said a preliminary autopsy indicates the man was part of an altercation. He said after receiving the autopsy, his office obtained arrest warrants but they have been unable to find Luna and Wilkerson.
