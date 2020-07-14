Good Samaritans rescue man from burning pickup after 2-vehicle wreck in Lufkin

From the Lufkin Police Department
LUFKIN, Texas (News Release) - At 9:10 p.m. yesterday, we were called to a major accident in the 1100 block of North John Redditt Drive in which a pickup truck rear-ended an 18-wheeler.
Officers arrived on the scene to find the pickup engulfed in flames. Good Samaritans had already freed the driver, identified as Ronald Ulrich, 40, of Lufkin, from the burning vehicle and pulled him to safety.
The accident occurred on the northbound side of the highway just north of Webber Street when Ulrich rear-ended an empty chicken hauler. Officers noted that there were no skid marks visible on the road to indicate that Ulrich attempted to stop before the collision.
Ulrich was immediately transported to a local hospital and later transferred to Memorial Hermann in Houston with serious injuries. He remained in the hospital’s shock trauma intensive care unit as of 12:30 p.m. today.
The driver of the chicken hauler did not report any injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.