East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… No Excessive Heat Warnings are expected for our Wednesday, but Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby counties remain under this warning through this evening. Heat Advisories are in effect for Wednesday for the Central and Eastern Counties of East Texas as Heat Index Values are likely to reach 103-108 degrees during the heat of the day. We will update you if/when this changes. Lots of sunshine for the rest of the day today and mostly clear skies tonight. A Mostly Cloudy sky will greet us tomorrow morning, but we should become mostly sunny to partly sunny during the afternoon. With clouds handing around in the morning, we should be a degree or two cooler tomorrow afternoon…mid 90s are expected. Partly Cloudy skies for Thursday and Friday, then Mostly Sunny Skies for the weekend. Temperatures are likely to remain in the middle 90s through this period with a few in the upper 90s. Heat Index Values should stay between 103-108 degrees each day…so more Heat Advisories are possible. On the rain front…only a few showers will be possible early next week over the far southern sections of East Texas, or Deep East Texas only. Stay Cool Everyone.