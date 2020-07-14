Edom Art Fest canceled for 2020; ‘virtual festival’ to be held online

By Stephanie Frazier | July 14, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT - Updated July 14 at 4:20 PM

EDOM, Texas (KLTV) - The Edom Art Festival has been changed for this fall, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It’s not completely canceled, as there will be art online. All in-person events have been canceled, however. It had been set for October 10-11, 2020.

“We will be having a virtual festival online during the month of October at www.visitedom.com so that the public can support our beautiful artists and their work, who have been so greatly impacted by this pandemic,” wrote Beth Brown, director of the festival.

