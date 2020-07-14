2 dogs die in White Oak mobile home fire

WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - Two dogs died after being trapped in an East Texas mobile home fire.
It happened in the 1300 block of North Whatley Road in White Oak around 11:30 am. White Oak Fire Chief Jimmy Purcell tells us the home was fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene. No one was home at the time of the fire. It took firefighters about a half hour to extinguish the fire. The home was a total loss.
We’re told the mobile home didn’t have electricity although there were people staying there.
Gladewater, Clarksville-Warren City and White Oak responded to the fire. The cause is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.