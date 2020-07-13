Wills Point considering ordinance for beekeeping in the city

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Will Point City Council will discuss a possible new ordinance for the keeping of bees and beehives in the city.
The proposed ordinance is being considered for the “general health, safety, and welfare of its citizens.”
Some of the statements in the ordinance are as follows:
Water source: The bees must have a nearby water source so they will not travel to a neighboring property looking for water.
A person shall not locate a hive within 10 feet of the property line of a parcel of land, as measured from the nearest point of the hive to the property line, nor shall a hive be located within a person’s front yard or side yard set back.
A person may not keep more than two hives on a parcel of land.
Any person who keeps a hive within the City must register with the City providing the hive location and the owner’s name and contact information.
The hives will be inspected by a code enforcement officer.
There may be a warning or a fine if all the ordinance’s stipulations are not kept.
The item will be discussed at the council meeting on July 14 at 6 p.m. in City Hall at 518 Houston Street.
