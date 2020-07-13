Tyler juvenile home worker accused of sex with runaway

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman who worked for the Youth and Family Enrichment Center has been arrested after a teenager said he had sexual relations with her.
Denise Sheela McKeithan, 26, is charged with three counts of sexual assault of a child. She was arrested on the charge on Thursday and she is being held on a $1.5 millon bond.
According to an arrest affidavit, the investigation began in March after two teenagers were found at a Tyler hotel. Both were reported as runaways from the Youth and Family Enrichment Center.
According to the affidavit, one of the boys said he had sex with McKeithan, who worked at the center. He said he had sex with McKeithan when he lived at the center. When the two boys ran away, they went to McKeithan’s home and she then arranged their stay at a hotel.
According to the affidavit, McKeithan admitted to having sex with the boy.
