Tyler ISD proposed policy changes would name schools after belief, ideas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD is considering changing the way it changes names.
An agenda for Thursday's special called board meeting includes proposed changes to a policy that determines what type of names are allowable for schools and facilities within the district.
The policy change will not be voted on until a future meeting, by law, and the changes will only be introduced at Thursday's meeting if board members decide to pursue changing the names of Robert E. Lee High School and John Tyler High School.
If the policy changes are approved, campuses and facilities will only be named “after any patriotic belief, principled ideals, values, desired qualities or aspired outcomes for District students or the community” or “any local, state, or national geographic area, landmark, or physical attribute.”
The new policy would require the board to accept community, student, or staff suggestions for new names. A selection committee would also be appointed, with board members determining a new name at an open public meeting.
The school board meets in a special session at 6 pm Thursday.
