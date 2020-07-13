Teenager dies at Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) -Sunday, at approximately 7:28 a.m., DPS troopers were notified of a traffic crash on US 59, about one mile north of Queen City.
The preliminary investigation indicates a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban traveling southbound on US 59 left the roadway causing it to roll over several times.
The driver of the Suburban, Nancy Pena, 17, of Linden, was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.
A rear-seat passenger in the vehicle, Katelyn Mutai, 17, of Jefferson, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, she died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation and no additional information is currently available.
