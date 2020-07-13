Supply donations unphased by pandemic as Jacksonville ISD prepares for school year

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Students at Jacksonville Independent School District may not know what their schedules will look like for the 2020-21 school year, but they will be just as prepared as they have in previous years.
The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce Back 2 School Committee secured $20,000 in donations to buy supplies and hundreds of backpacks, which will be provided to students in need. The donation was the 15th year the committee has organized and planned such an event.
“This is a great success even in these difficult times. It shows that this community has their hearts in the right place and are passionate about kids and education,” said Katie Royon, co-chair of the Back 2 School committee.
Unlike years past, the school supplies will be delivered to respective school campuses instead of having students pick them up. The event fair, which typically features vendors and a thousand students and families, will not be held to prevent the spread of COVID-19, organizers said. Instead, once the teachers start back, they will have the school supplies ready to stock their classrooms and distribute the backpacks to the students.
