East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… No real changes in the heat situation here in East Texas over the next several days. We are continuing to see high temperatures remaining in the upper 90s through at least Thursday, before they cool down just a degree or two. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for Tuesday. Only a few under the Excessive Heat Warning, Shelby, Sabine and San Augustine...and most of the remainder of ETX is under a Heat Advisory. The far west and northwest sections are NOT under any advisories or warnings, but will remain very hot on Tuesday. Please TAKE THE HEAT SERIOUSLY. More people die from heat related issues, than any other weather situation. Hard to believe? It is true! Next chances for any rain will be over the upcoming weekend and it should be limited to the far southern sections of East Texas and the chances are 20% or less. Partly to Mostly Sunny skies are likely for the next week. Please stay cool out there!