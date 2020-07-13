Longview man hit by car, killed while crossing street

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) -Saturday, at approximately 11:37 p.m., Longview police responded to a fatal crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Officers found Arthur Walsh, 61, of Longview lying in the roadway at the 2400 block of W. Loop 281. Walsh was transported to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.
Crash investigators determined Mr. Walsh was walking eastbound across W. Loop 281, not in a crosswalk or at an intersection, and failed to yield the right of way to the oncoming vehicle.
This incident is still under investigation.
