Longview man hit by car, killed while crossing street
Police are investigating
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | July 13, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT - Updated July 13 at 10:47 AM

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) -Saturday, at approximately 11:37 p.m., Longview police responded to a fatal crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Officers found Arthur Walsh, 61, of Longview lying in the roadway at the 2400 block of W. Loop 281. Walsh was transported to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.

Crash investigators determined Mr. Walsh was walking eastbound across W. Loop 281, not in a crosswalk or at an intersection, and failed to yield the right of way to the oncoming vehicle.

This incident is still under investigation.

