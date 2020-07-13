2 injured after vehicle crashes into lobby of Gun Barrel City Discount Tire

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gun Barrel City Fire Department said two people were injured after a vehicle crashed into the lobby of a Discount Tire store.
According to the fire department, they along with police and UT Health EMS responded to the store located at 327 W. Main in Gun Barrel City at 12:03 p.m. Monday.
They said because of the impact, the driver of the vehicle along with a customer in the lobby were both injured when the vehicle crashed. Both victims were transported to area hospitals.
Gun Barrel City Fire Fighters assisted with the cleanup of the lobby so Discount Tire could resume operations.
