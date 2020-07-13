East Texas colleges awaiting NJCAA decision to delay sports until spring

(KLTV) - Like many people and places right now, schools that are part of the National Junior College Athletic Association are expecting to make changes to athletic schedules as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
NJCAA may announce plans to move fall sports to the spring and delay the start of basketball from November to January, reports suggest.
Angelina College was supposed to play in the national tournament last year for the first time in 22 years, but that was canceled, and now it appears the new season will be delayed by several months.
KLTV 7′s Alex Leroux will speak with the football coach at Kilgore College and the basketball coach at Angelina College after the announcement is made to bring us the effect this has on the schools, their athletes, and fans.
