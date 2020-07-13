‘Amy’s Tree’ memorial planted on TxDOT right-of-way, may be moved after 3 decades

WILLS POINT, Texas (KLTV) - In November 1991, after a teenager who had cystic fibrosis died, a tree was planted and a marker placed alongside it in her town in her memory. Now, after nearly three decades, the very large tree may have to be relocated.
Amy Louise Harris, 18, was a graduate of Wills Point High School. Days after her graduation, she found out she would need a double lung transplant to survive. Residents in her hometown of Wills Point raised around $300,000 to help pay for the transplant, but the organs did not become available soon enough to save her life.
She succumbed to complications from the cystic fibrosis with which she had been born while waiting for a donor in a Dallas hospital.
″It’s so hard because you never expect to outlive your children,″ said her mother, Joyce, to the Associated Press at the time. ″We were looking forward to the transplant, but it just didn’t happen.″
Amy’s life was memorialized in the small Van Zandt County town by the planting of a cedar tree and the placement of a small, heart-shaped granite marker with her name and dates of birth on it.
For nearly 30 years, the tree has grown in that spot, near the intersection of Highway 80 and FM 47. It is a very large tree now, and recently someone noticed it looked as if the top of the tree was sick or had been damaged by weather. When some locals wanted to check on the tree, it was rediscovered that it had been planted on TxDOT land, not the City of Will’s Point’s land, and may have to be relocated.
On Tuesday, July 14 at 6 p.m., Wills Point City Council will discuss the tree’s predicament.
