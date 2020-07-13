‘Amy’s Tree’ memorial planted on TxDOT right-of-way, may be moved after 3 decades

For nearly 30 years, the tree has grown in that spot, near the intersection of Highway 80 and FM 47. It is a very large tree now, and recently someone noticed it looked as if the top of the tree was sick or had been damaged by weather. When some locals wanted to check on the tree, it was rediscovered that it had been planted on TxDOT land, not the City of Will’s Point’s land, and may have to be relocated.