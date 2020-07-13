Affidavit: Tyler man recorded fire in neighbor’s backyard, talked about burning house down

At 11:09 a.m., another video began by Pak from the same location. The video shows smoke that is building and consistent with fire growth. The affidavit said at two times during the approximately 16 minute video, Pak gets up from within the house and walks outside to spray water in the area of the fire next door. The second of these times, Pak sprays water directly at the source of the smoke and peers over the fence for a couple of minutes at the fire area before turning off the video.