Affidavit: Tyler man recorded fire in neighbor’s backyard, talked about burning house down

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man was arrested and charged with Arson of a Building after he allegedly recorded video of a fire at an outbuilding in his neighbor’s backyard and talked about burning their house down.
According to an affidavit, the incident took place on May 14 at 230 Boon Ave. in Tyler.
The affidavit said during the course of the investigation, a Deputy Fire Marshal was made aware of a series of Facebook Live videos posted by Charles Pak from his home at 1917 Pine St. The videos posted by Pak document a fire atop an outbuilding structure in the backyard of 230 Boon Ave. which is immediately adjacent to Pak’s residence.
The affidavit said In one of the videos posted at 9:57 a.m. on May 14, Pak made videos showing himself from his property reaching across his fence and looking down on the roof of an outbuilding at the rear of 230 Boon Ave. The video shows Pak state, “I just gotta get one last shot, memory things.”
The affidavit said as the video pans across, a bottle with a rag stuffed in the top of it, and a liquid spilled across the exposed wood material on the outbuilding is visible. This is seen and recognized by the Deputy Fire Marshal as a Molotov cocktail device.
The affidavit said at 10:09 a.m., another Facebook Live video was started by Pak. In the video, Pak is smoking a cigarette, and pans the video across the top of the outbuilding where you can see the plastic bottle and rag burned and melted as well as smoldering wood from the outbuilding roof.
Another video was started at 11:07 a.m. with Pak now inside his residence and is filming out a door that overlooks the area where the fire is located and larger amounts of smoke can be seen.
At 11:09 a.m., another video began by Pak from the same location. The video shows smoke that is building and consistent with fire growth. The affidavit said at two times during the approximately 16 minute video, Pak gets up from within the house and walks outside to spray water in the area of the fire next door. The second of these times, Pak sprays water directly at the source of the smoke and peers over the fence for a couple of minutes at the fire area before turning off the video.
The affidavit said at 12:38 a.m. on May 15, Charles Pak recorded a video of himself from inside his home pointing over his shoulder saying, “See, because this stupid **** over here, I’m about to burn their ******* house down. It ain’t gonna be like this ******* garage ****.”
Charles Pak was booked into the Smith County Jail on May 18, charged with Arson of a Building. His bond is set at $150,000.
