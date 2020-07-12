Tyler ISD board president to make statement about possible Robert E. Lee, John Tyler name changes

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | July 12, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT - Updated July 12 at 11:03 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD’s board president will make a statement today at 3 p.m. at the Davidson Conference Center to explain the school district’s plans for discussing the possibility of changing the names of Robert E. Lee High School and John Tyler High School.

A press release from Tyler ISD said that there will not be a question and answer session following the statement.

Attendees to this event and upcoming board meetings will be asked to adhere to the following health and safety protocols:

  • Masks or face coverings
  • Health screenings, including temperature checks
  • Maintain social distancing
  • Follow room capacity limits

The board president’s statement will air on East Texas Now, TISD-TV, TylerISD.org, and the Tyler ISD YouTube channel.

