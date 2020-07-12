Tyler ISD board president to make statement about possible Robert E. Lee, John Tyler name changes

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD’s board president will make a statement today at 3 p.m. at the Davidson Conference Center to explain the school district’s plans for discussing the possibility of changing the names of Robert E. Lee High School and John Tyler High School.
A press release from Tyler ISD said that there will not be a question and answer session following the statement.
Attendees to this event and upcoming board meetings will be asked to adhere to the following health and safety protocols:
- Masks or face coverings
- Health screenings, including temperature checks
- Maintain social distancing
- Follow room capacity limits
The board president’s statement will air on East Texas Now, TISD-TV, TylerISD.org, and the Tyler ISD YouTube channel.
