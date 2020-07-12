Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are expecting yet another HOT day! We have an Excessive Heat Warning for many of our central and eastern counties and a Heat Advisory for everyone else. These are both in effect until 7 PM tonight. Heat Index Values will range between 105-110 degrees today. Stay Alert! Limit your outdoor activity today and stay hydrated. If you have to be outdoors try to go out early in the morning, or later on in the evening. Skies today will be mostly sunny and the temperatures will make it to the upper 90s but will be feeling much warmer. This next work week we will continue to see this hot and dry trend with clear skies and mid to upper 90s expected each day. Next weekend, there is no relief from the heat in sight as sizzling temperatures are still expected.