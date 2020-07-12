Smith County authorities still looking for second suspect in connection with double homicide

By Gary Bass | July 12, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT - Updated July 12 at 6:58 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County authorities are still looking for a second suspect in connection with a double homicide that occurred at a home in the 5300 block of State Highway 110 on June 29.

Larry Christian, a spokesman for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, said on Sunday that they’re still looking for Rodrigo Rivera. Rivera is wanted on a deadly conduct charge in connection with allegations that a round fired from his gun struck a house directly across the street from the scene of the double homicide.

“There was one stray bullet that went all the way across Highway 110, through a house where a baby was sleeping,” Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said in a previous East Texas News story. “Fortunately, it was high enough it didn’t hit any person.”

In the previous story, a sheriff’s official said that Rivera should be considered armed and dangerous.

Ramiro Ortiz, 34, who allegedly shot and killed Justino Rosales-Betancourt, 32, and Jose Manuel Betancourt, 35, turned himself in to the Tyler Police Department on July 3. Ortiz is still being held in the Smith County Jail on a murder charge. His bond amount has been set at $1.5 million.

Ortiz is also being held on an immigration detainer.

Ramiro Ortiz (Source: Smith County Jail website)
The double homicide, a shooting incident, occurred in the 5300 block of Highway 110 North in Tyler near the intersection with New Harmony Road. Shortly after 12:30 a.m. on June 29, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call and found two men dead.

A third victim showed up at a Tyler area hospital with gunshot wounds. Saul Morado, 20, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

