1 person dies in 1-vehicle wreck on FM 1254 in Wood County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 59-year-old man died after his pickup went off of FM 1254 in Wood County early Saturday morning and struck a tree.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the crash at about 3 a.m. Saturday. The wreck occurred about 4.8 miles west of Mineola in Wood County.
The preliminary crash report shows that Robbie Lee Loftin, of Tool, was driving a 2008 Ford F-150 pickup south on FM 1254 when he “failed to safely navigate the slight curve in the roadway.” After the pickup’s right side went off the road to the west, Loftin over-corrected to the left and caused the vehicle to go into a side skid.
The F-150 crossed both lanes of FM 1254, went into the east bar ditch, and then struck a large oak tree. Loftin, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was ejected from the vehicle, the press release stated.
Loftin was taken to UT Health- Quitman, where he was later pronounced dead and was taken to Lowes Funeral Home in Quitman.
“The crash remains under investigation,” the press release stated.
