Camp County no longer exempt from Gov. Abbott’s mask requirement

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Camp County is no longer exempt from Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent executive order that required most Texans to wear masks while in public places, according to the county’s office of emergency management.
A post on the Camp County Emergency Management Facebook page stated that officials with the department received word from the Texas Division of Emergency Management that the county no longer meets the criteria to be exempt from GA-29, Abbott’s most recent executive order. Camp County is now above the 20 active case exemption allowed for by the executive order.
In the Facebook post, County Judge A.J. Mason said Camp County now has 24 active COVID-19 cases. In all, the county has 142 positive cases, two deaths, and 116 recoveries.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.