1 driver arrested for DWI after head-on collision on SH 64 near Tyler airport

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested one of the drivers that was involved in a head-on collision on State Highway 64 on a driving while intoxicated charge early Saturday morning.
DPS troopers responded to the wreck, which occurred on SH 64 near the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday. The crash involved a Chevrolet Camaro and a Ford SUV. According to the DPS trooper at the scene, the Camaro crossed over the center line for an unknown reason and hit the SUV head-on, causing the Ford to roll over.
The passenger in the Camaro and two occupants of the SUV were taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
The driver of the Camaro was taken into custody and charged with DWI.
The wreck is still under investigation, according to the DPS trooper.
