2 in custody, 3 suspects still at large after Tyler vehicle theft leads to manhunt

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A manhunt is still underway for three suspects who allegedly stole a vehicle in Tyler, fired gunshots at its owner, and then fled on foot on County Road 2193 early Saturday morning. Two of the five suspects are now in custody.
According to Sgt. Adam Colby with the Tyler Police Department, a vehicle was reported stolen at 2:42 a.m. Saturday. Then, around 6:45 a.m., the owner saw his vehicle being driven around the South Tyler area and followed it.
The suspects fired gunshots at the victim from the stolen vehicle, Colby said. At that point, the vehicle owner increased the distance between him and the suspects and continued following them.
After the suspects abandoned the stolen vehicle on CR 2193 near Rhones Quarter Road, they fled on foot, Colby said.
As of 11 a.m., two of the suspects - 1 adult and one juvenile - were in custody. Three suspects are still at large Colby said. He added that they initially thought there were six suspects, but there were only five.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies, a Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife game warden, and Whitehouse Police Department helped set up a perimeter during the search, which has since been called off.
Authorities used dogs and a drone during the search.
