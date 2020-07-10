Covid-19 has staffing effect on East Texas shelter

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Just about every aspect of business has been affected in some way by Covid-19, and now a new related problem for an East Texas animal shelter.
A quiet May and June had few animals housed at the Longview Animal Care and Adoption center, but July brought an over-abundance.
"Last week, right after the 4th of July we were literally overflowing with dogs. This week we've had an explosion of cats. We have kittens, more and more every day," said animal services manager Chris Kemper.
The pandemic has caused the shelter to change procedures. Masks must be worn, and for safety, prospective adoption candidates can no longer come inside to meet the animals, but to selected areas.
"We can't promote and have big events when we're drawing in massive numbers of people. The problem with these little glass rooms, you can't social distance. We have tried to be creative with the space we have available. We've tried to utilize our patio space," Kemper says.
'Covid-19' has had an effect on the shelter. Staffing has become a problem.
"Every time someone gets sick, and goes to the doctor, the first thing they're making them do is take the Covid test. Once they take that Covid test, they can't come back until they have a negative result, that's taking up to 10 days," Chris says.
Leaving Kemper shorthanded when he needs staff the most.
All these factors make finding forever homes for these animals more difficult.
"Regardless of what's happening in the world around us, our goal is still to find homes for all of the animals coming in," he says.
As always the shelter asks anyone who would like to give one of their animals a forever home, visit them during business hours.
