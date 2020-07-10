WATCH: Surveillance video captures 2 burglars pillaging Lufkin home

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -Lufkin Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying one of two men who burglarized a home on Cunningham Drive and stole guns and jewelry on July 1.
Previous tips have helped Crime Stoppers identify the other suspect.
“The case remains under investigation, and Crime Stoppers will continue to accept tips regarding the case but a reward can only be paid to the first, most accurate tip received,” the bulletin on the Lufkin Crime Stoppers website states. “If you have information regarding this crime, like the name of the burglar wearing a hoodie, don’t hesitate to submit a tip.”
According to the bulletin, two people, one armed with a pistol, burglarized a home on Cunningham Drive, and the crime was caught on video.
“They were inside the house for ten minutes, piling guns to carry out later, before they triggered the alarm,” the Crime Stoppers bulletin states. “They fled with guns and jewelry, including a gold watch, before officers arrived.”
Even though both suspects wore masks, parts of the video show one man’s arm tattoos. He was also wearing a “Yo! MTV Raps” T-shirt, the bulletin states.
“Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and reward eligible, and Crime Stoppers accepts tips only through our website, through our app, and through our telephone tipline (936-639-TIPS),” the bulletin states.
